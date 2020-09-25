(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Trump administration is set to unveil a plan that may greenlight logging and road construction on about 9 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the largest in the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

According to the USDA, a Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Alaska Roadless Rule will outline the environmental effects of six alternatives, "including whether the Tongass National Forest should be exempted from the 2001 Roadless Rule."

The Clinton-era Roadless Rule currently applies to over 45 million acres of national forests and grasslands, including 9.

2 million acres of the Tongass National Forest, which makes up some 55 percent of these pristine woodlands.

Upon the plan's publication, the secretary of agriculture will have 30 days to weigh alternatives and make a final decision.

Several successive Alaska governors have pushed for exempting the national forest from the roadless rule to give a boost to economic activities.

The Trump administration has been supportive of the move, which is, however, met with criticism from environmentalists and Alaskan tribal nations.

The impact statement for the Alaska roadless rule is expected to be published on Friday.