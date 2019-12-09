(@FahadShabbir)

The administration of US President Donald Trump follows the same policy on Ukraine as the former US leader Barack Obama used to pursue, moving by inertia and turning a blind eye to Ukraine's sabotage of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, ahead of the Normandy Four summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The administration of US President Donald Trump follows the same policy on Ukraine as the former US leader Barack Obama used to pursue, moving by inertia and turning a blind eye to Ukraine 's sabotage of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, ahead of the Normandy Four summit.

"Regarding Ukraine, Donald Trump's administration has been moving on inertia that it has inherited from Barack Obama, turning a blind eye to Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements. Washington has been encouraging revanchist aspirations of the Ukrainian "party of war" through weapon deliveries, and it has been actively supporting the country's religious schism," the source told reporters.