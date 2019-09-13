Trump Administration Unblocks $250Mln in Security Aid to Ukraine - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Trump administration has approved providing military assistance to Ukraine, a senior US official confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

In late August, US media reported that US President Donald Trump was considering blocking $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

"The Departments of State and Defense are proceeding with the obligation of all military and security assistance funding to Ukraine," the official said.

The official added that the administration supports Ukraine's efforts of reform and self-defense, which the security package will help it achieve.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Senate Committee on Appropriations approved the $250 million in military aid for Ukraine for fiscal year 2020.

The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to end by negotiating with Russia.