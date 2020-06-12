UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Unprepared For Next Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Biden

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Trump administration is doing nothing to deal with the expected second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I see nothing being done to prepare for what experts tell us is likely to be a bounce-back," Biden told a roundtable meeting in Philadelphia.

"We already know we don't have the equipment for... the next round of hospitalizations."

Biden, who noted that 12 states have rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, said the US must establish a pandemic testing board to surge testing nationwide and ramp up fair distribution of protective equipment.

The United States has recorded more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and over 113,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University as of Thursday.

