Trump Administration Will Not Participate in Democrats' Impeachment Theater - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Trump administration will not take part in the democrats impeachment "political theater," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Democrats are pursuing purely partisan goals, including influencing the upcoming 2020 election," the statement said.

"In the process, they are violating civil liberties and the separation of powers, threatening Executive Branch officials with punishment simply for exercising their constitutional rights and prerogatives.

The White House noted in the statement that all such actions violate the US Constitution, rule of law and every past precedent and for these reasons, "the Executive Branch cannot be expected to, and will not participate in, this exercise of partisan political theater."