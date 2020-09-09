Trump Admits Downplaying Deadly Threat of COVID-19 in New Book - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in February admitted to downplaying the deadly threat from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), CNN reported on Wednesday citing audio from prominent US journalist Bob Woodward's interview with the president for his upcoming book "Rage."

"It's also more deadly than your - you know, your, even your strenuous flus," Trump told Woodward in an interview on February 7. "This is more deadly."

Trump added that he knew COVID-19 was airborne as well. Later in February, Trump said the virus would disappear and that the number of US cases would go down within a couple of days.

In a separate interview on March 19, Trump told Woodward he purposely wanted to conceal from the US public the serious threat from COVID-19.

"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said.

Trump was asked if he remembers receiving an intelligence briefing from National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warning him that COVID-19 would be the biggest national security threat of his presidency. In response, the US president said he didn't remember but added, "I'm sure he said it."

In a final interview in July, Trump told Woodward that COVID-19 had nothing to do with him and was not his fault, placing all blame on China.

The United States has reported more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 189,970 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.