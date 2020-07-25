UrduPoint.com
Trump Admits Regret After Some Tweets, Especially Retweets - Interview

Sat 25th July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an interview on Friday admitted he often feels regret his tweets, especially when he re-tweets someone else's message without looking too closely at the original content or who sent it.

The admission came during an exchange in an interview with David Portnoy, a celebrity blogger and president of Barstool sports.

Portnoy, who admitted it was his first-ever interview, asked: "Do ever tweet out and be like, wake up and [say] oh man, I wish I didn't send that one out."

"Often, too often," Trump replied.

"It used to be in the old days before this you'd write a letter and you'd say this letter is really bad. You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say I'm glad I didn't send it. Right. But we don't do that with Twitter, right, we put it out instantaneously, we feel great and then you start getting phone calls did you really say that? I say, 'What's wrong with that.

"

Trump then explained that he gets in trouble more often when he retweets someone else than for his own statements.

"You see something that looks good and you don't investigate it and you don't look at what's on the helmet exactly which is in miniature and you don't blow it up and sometimes it's, tough," Trump said. "I have found almost always that it's the retweets that get you in trouble."

Although not discussed in the interview, a recent example of a controversial Trump retweet occurred on Monday, when the president posted a picture of a white man and a woman brandishing firearms at "Black Lives Matter" protesters marching past the couple's mansion in St. Louis, Missouri en route to the mayor's house.

Politicians in and many media reports characterized the retweet as a presidential endorsement of gun violence and hate speech.

Meanwhile, the couple now faces felony firearms-related charges, according to media reports.

