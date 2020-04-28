UrduPoint.com
Trump Adviser Navarro Says US Must Prevent China From Flooding US With Bad COVID-19 Tests

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The US government must act to prevent China from flooding the United States with unreliable test kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and must also hold Beijing accountable for unleashing the virus on the world, President Donald Trump's assistant and adviser Peter Navarro said.

"One of the things that s on my radar, that is really troublesome - there's a lot of these antibody tests coming in from China that are low quality, false readings," Navarro told the Fox & Friends news show. "And now China is even flooding us with these bad tests."

Navarro accused China of knowingly allowing the novel coronavirus to spread around the world for six weeks while secretly buying up crucial personal protective equipment, adding that Beijing must be held accountable for those actions.

"It's sad: China spawned that virus. They hid it for six weeks. They could have contained it," Navarro said. "The Chinese Communist Party basically inflicted this virus upon the world and we should never forget that here in America."

Navarro also said China seeded the world by allowing hundreds of thousands of people potentially infected by the virus to visit urban centers like New York City and Milan, which have been exceptionally hard hit by the pandemic.

