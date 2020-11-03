UrduPoint.com
Trump Adviser Warns US Entering 'Most Dangerous' COVID-19 Phase - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Dr. Deborah Birx, one of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers on the novel coronavirus pandemic, has warned in an internal memorandum that the United States has not turned the corner as the US president claims and is entering the most dangerous period of the outbreak, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Dr. Deborah Birx, one of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers on the novel coronavirus pandemic, has warned in an internal memorandum that the United States has not turned the corner as the US president claims and is entering the most dangerous period of the outbreak, media reported on Tuesday.

In the memorandum that was circulated on Monday, Birx contradicted Trump's repeated public assurances that the novel coronavirus threat was declining and urged an all-out response to it, the Washington Post reported.

Birx's internal report was circulated to senior White House and medical government officials and contradicted Trump's claims on many points, the report said.

She urged against holding the mass rallies Trump has continued to conduct throughout his reelection campaign, the report added.

Birx also warned that new coronavirus cases across the United States will average 100,000 a day through this week, according to the report.

