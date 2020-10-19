Trump Advisers Telling President Not to Interrupt Biden During Upcoming Debate - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Advisers for Donald Trump are telling the US president not to interrupt Democrat candidate Joe Biden during this week's upcoming presidential debate, the Axios news portal reports.

The president has been told "don't save him [Biden]," an adviser for Trump told the portal, adding that they believe Biden will be seen to be wandering rhetorically if the president allows him to speak.

In the first presidential debate, held on September 30, Trump either interrupted Biden or the moderator, Chris Wallace, a total of 71 times, the Washington Post said, citing a Fix tally. The Democrat candidate made a total of 22 interruptions.

During Thursday's debate, Trump has also been told to tell more jokes, in a bid to be perceived as likable, and also go on the offensive against the Democrat candidate's son, Hunter Biden, following a data leak published by the New York Post this past Wednesday, the portal stated.

Trump must be able to give people "permission" to vote for him, another source close to the campaign told the news portal.

"He did exactly the opposite of that in the first debate. So hopefully he can right the ship in this one, because his re-election may depend on it," the portal quoted the source as saying.

Trump and Biden will face off in their second and final presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, with topics expected to include COVID-19, racism in the United States, and national security. US voters will go to the polls to choose their new president on November 3.

