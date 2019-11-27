UrduPoint.com
Trump Advises US Senate To Approve N. Macedonia Joining NATO Alliance - Letter

Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) North Macedonia should be approved to become a full member of NATO, President Donald Trump said in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence in his capacity as president of the US Senate.

"I hereby certify to the Senate that: the inclusion of North Macedonia in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not have the effect of increasing the overall percentage share of the United States in the common budgets of NATO," Trump wrote.

The inclusion of North Macedonia in NATO did not detract from the ability of the United States to meet or to fund its military requirements outside of the North Atlantic area, the US leader added.

The United States long pressured Macedonia to change its name to North Macedonia to get Greece to end its long-standing veto on letting the landlocked small Balkan nation join the US-led military alliance.

However, at the European Council meeting on 17-18 October, France effectively undercut the start of accession negotiations for North Macedonia to join the 28-nation European Union, saying Skopje had not done enough to meet the accession criteria.

