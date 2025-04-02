Trump Advisor Waltz Faces New Pressure Over Gmail Usage
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has faced calls to resign over his role in the recent Yemen chat group scandal, saw renewed scrutiny Tuesday after the Washington Post reported on his usage of Gmail for official work.
The newspaper also said that one of Waltz's senior aides used Gmail to discuss military positions and weapons systems, reigniting questions over the handling of sensitive communications inside President Donald Trump's administration.
Waltz had his schedule and other work documents sent to his account on the Google email service, the Washington Post reported.
The White House later confirmed that Waltz had "received emails and Calendar invites from legacy contacts on his personal email," but that he had "cc'd government accounts" since the start of the Trump administration to satisfy record retention laws.
Waltz "has never sent classified material over his personal email account or any unsecured platform," said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, who blasted the story as "the latest attempt to distract the American people from President Trump's successful national security agenda."
Hughes said he could not respond to the Washington Post report about Waltz's aide, claiming the newspaper had not shared the sensitive information with the White House.
"Any correspondence containing classified material must only be sent through secure channels and all NSC staff are informed of this," he said.
Waltz last month provoked an embarrassing saga for the Trump administration after he inadvertently added The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief to a group chat on Signal, a commercially available messaging app, in which air strikes against Yemen's Huthi rebels were discussed.
Officials including Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used the chat to talk about details of the air strike timings and intelligence, unaware that the highly sensitive information was being simultaneously read by a member of the media.
Waltz told Fox news host Laura Ingraham last week that he took "full responsibility" for the breach, saying: "I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated."
Trump has rejected calls to sack Waltz or Hegseth and branded the scandal a "witch hunt."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt meanwhile told journalists on Tuesday that "the case is closed, and the president continues to have confidence in his national security advisor."
But the Gmail revelations could add to pressure for Waltz's removal from office.
wd-sla/des
Recent Stories
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as aid calls grow5 minutes ago
-
Trump advisor Waltz faces new pressure over Gmail usage6 minutes ago
-
The joy and fury of a Ukrainian rock band on tour6 minutes ago
-
Dutch rush to research Nazi collaboration files6 minutes ago
-
Oil, sand and speed: Saudi gearheads take on towering dunes6 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results6 minutes ago
-
Guinea junta says constitutional referendum to be held on September 2126 minutes ago
-
Trump set to unleash 'Liberation Day' tariffs36 minutes ago
-
Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies36 minutes ago
-
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines36 minutes ago
-
China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills46 minutes ago
-
Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin Supreme Court vote46 minutes ago