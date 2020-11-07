UrduPoint.com
Trump Advisors Urge President To Prepare For Defeat Amid Divisions Over Strategy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 12:57 PM

Trump Advisors Urge President to Prepare For Defeat Amid Divisions Over Strategy - Reports

Advisors to US President Donald Trump are urging him to prepare for defeat in the election as his path to victory appears to be shrinking, the Washington Post reported Saturday citing White House source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Advisors to US President Donald Trump are urging him to prepare for defeat in the election as his path to victory appears to be shrinking, the Washington Post reported Saturday citing White House sources.

Hours earlier, CNN reported that Trump has indicated he has no plans of conceding in case his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, secures 270 electoral votes to claim the White House.

According to the Post's sources, Trump's aides and advisors had not discussed the plan of action in case of defeat and had prepared a concession speech.

The Post reported that those around Trump have broken up into two camps, those maintaining that the president must concede and oversee a peaceful transition of power and those that believe he must fight on and dispute the results where possible.

Trump and his immediate family lean towards the second camp, the newspaper reported.

Biden currently leads by razor thin margins in the crucial swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, which offer up 20 and 16 electoral college votes respectively. But with sizeable leads in Nevada and Arizona, which have not yet been called but are likely to switch Democratic, Biden sees an easier path to the presidency than Trump. At 214 electoral college votes, Trump would need to turn all results around and win all the uncalled states to secure a second term.

