Trump Affirms Pence as Running Mate on 2020 Election Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump affirmed that he will be running with Vice President Mike Pence for his re-election campaign in November 2020.

"I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump said when asked by journalists whether he was interested in changing his running mate.

The US president added that he was satisfied with the work Pence was doing as vice president.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3, 2020.