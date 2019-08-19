UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Affirms Pence As Running Mate On 2020 Election Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Trump Affirms Pence as Running Mate on 2020 Election Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump affirmed that he will be running with Vice President Mike Pence for his re-election campaign in November 2020.

"I'm very happy with Mike Pence," Trump said when asked by journalists whether he was interested in changing his running mate.

The US president added that he was satisfied with the work Pence was doing as vice president.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Trump November 2020

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Friday: Update ..

9 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

10 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

10 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

12 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.