Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran May Join Middle East Peace Accords

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he would like to help Iran to recover from economic woes and sees the country as a possible part of peace deals he brokers across the middle East.

"I think ultimately Iran may be will become a member of this whole thing," Trump said after he announced an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Sudan.

Sudan will be the third Arab country, after the UAE and Bahrain, to join Trump's Abraham accords - a system of fresh peace deals with Israel - and the fifth to have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, together with Egypt and Jordan.

Trump repeated his desire to reach an agreement with Iran replacing the nuclear deal abandoned by the United States.

"I'd love to help Iran, I'd love to [get] Iran back on track. Their GDP went down 27 percent, they have gone from a rich country to a poor country in a period of three years. I'd love to have them back on track. They just can't have nuclear weapons," he said.

Trump added that it is a reciprocal desire and suggested that Iran will be one of the first countries to congratulate him on reelection.

A US-Israeli delegation on Wednesday held talks with the Sudanese authorities - including Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok - on normalizing diplomatic relations.

On Monday, Trump declared that the United States would take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum paid $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families. In late September, Khartoum and Washington reportedly reached a deal that Sudan would sign a peace treaty with Israel in exchange for being excluded from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Sudan was blacklisted in 1993 for sheltering Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States. Sudan refused to recognize the State of Israel during the 1967 Khartoum Conference and both countries have had limited relations.