Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy.

"The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate," he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers "boneheads" and "pathetic.

" "Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany andothers are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was waytoo fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!"