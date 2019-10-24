UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Again Attacks Fed, Says Central Bank 'derelict In Its Duties'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:36 PM

Trump again attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict in its duties'

President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump once again attacked the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the American economy.

"The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate," he said on Twitter, a relatively mild epithet after calling policymakers "boneheads" and "pathetic.

" "Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany andothers are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was waytoo fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!"

Related Topics

World Twitter Trump Germany Money National University

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

17 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

26 minutes ago

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza assume charge as Chairman Ra ..

5 minutes ago

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman calls for t ..

5 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Says to Discuss Syrian Cea ..

5 minutes ago

Minister for provision of good quality flour

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.