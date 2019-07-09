UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Again Attacks India, Say Tariffs 'unacceptable'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:43 PM

Trump again attacks India, say tariffs 'unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired a new Twitter salvo at India, accusing it unfairly blocking American imports

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired a new Twitter salvo at India, accusing it unfairly blocking American imports.

"India has had a field day putting tariffs on American products," the president tweeted. "No longer acceptable." Trump's sparring with Delhi over trade has heated up just as Washington seeks to resolve its year-long trade battle with China.

Earlier this year he stripped India of benefits which allowed some duty-free exports to the United States, claiming that India had refused to grant wider access to American-made goods.

India also was hit by worldwide tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump imposed last year and lodged a dispute against the United States in the World Trade Organization with about 30 other economies.

Last month, India slapped duties on dozens of US products, including hundreds of millions of Dollars in almonds from California as well as other US fruits and nuts.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Exports China Washington Twitter Trump United States From Million

Recent Stories

Romania to hold presidential elections in November ..

2 minutes ago

Inquiry ordered against THQ hospital doctor

2 minutes ago

Ex-Catalan police chief to go on trial for rebelli ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets retreat awaiting Fed boss Powell

2 minutes ago

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

7 minutes ago

Russian comedy duo pranks North Macedonia Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.