Trump agenda faces reality check in Congress vote

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump's hardline agenda on everything from immigration to tax reform faced a key reality test in Congress on Tuesday, where Republicans have an ultra-thin majority and are struggling to agree on a budget.

Members of the House of Representatives are to vote on a resolution that would set the blueprint for the 2025 Federal government budget, with more than $1.5 trillion in spending reductions and $4.5 trillion in extended tax cuts over a decade on the docket.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, a key Trump ally, has been working to corral his party's lawmakers to back the bill, which Democrats say will result in deep cuts to the Medicaid program that many lower-income US families rely on.

Johnson has been pressured by his own party, too, and on Tuesday hinted that the vote may get pushed back.

The speaker said Republicans were "very, very close" to a deal.

Lawmakers have opened the debate on the resolution, which those in favor argue is needed to fund Trump's agenda.

Some Republicans suggest the proposed cuts do not go deep enough, while others are focused on stopping the ever-growing US national debt or worried about Medicaid cuts.

Republicans across the country faced opposition to the resolution in their Constituencies last week, US media reported, with most protests focusing on cuts to social welfare programs.

Trump's party has only a 218-215 cushion over the Democrats in the House, meaning it can afford only one defection, assuming all the opposition members vote against.

On Monday, Johnson conceded that he would likely need to find help from across the aisle.