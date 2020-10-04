UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Agitated By Media Coverage Reporting His Condition As Concerning - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Trump Agitated by Media Coverage Reporting His Condition as Concerning - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has been following media coverage of his hospitalization and was reportedly agitated by descriptions of his condition as concerning, CNN reported on Sunday citing sources.

According to the network, Trump was particularly upset when the news broke that doctors expressed concern over his health since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Trump's condition has been subject of feverish speculation in the US media after White House physician Sean Conley gave an unconvincing account of the president's health at a news briefing Saturday. The news briefing was immediately followed by leaks from the White House staff that doctors had expressed concern over the president's health and that he was given supplemental oxygen while at the White House, before being hospitalized at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Trump has since posted a video where he claimed to be "feeling much better" and that he expects to return to the White House soon. Conley, also on Saturday, said that Trump has made progress since being diagnosed and that "while not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic."

Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, shortly after his communications director Hope Hicks came down with the disease. The diagnosis has thrown the already tumultuous presidential election campaign into further disarray.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Wife Progress Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

49 minutes ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

4 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.