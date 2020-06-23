UrduPoint.com
Trump Agreed To Impose More Sanctions On Russia Over Syria, But Changed His Mind - Bolton

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trump Agreed to Impose More Sanctions on Russia Over Syria, But Changed His Mind - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump first agreed to impose more restrictions on Russia over Syria in 2018, when the West accused the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons in the city of Duma, but then changed his mind, ex-US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened.

"In the hectic hours before the Syria strike, Trump had initially agreed to impose more sanctions on Russia. Moscow's presence in Syria was crucial to propping up [Bashar] Assad's regime, and perhaps facilitating (or at least allowing) chemical-weapons attacks and other atrocities. Afterward, however, Trump changed his mind," Bolton wrote.

"'We made our point," Trump told me early Saturday morning, and we could "hit them much harder if need be later,'" Bolton said in his book.

