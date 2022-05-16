UrduPoint.com

Trump Agrees To Post On Truth Social First - SEC Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Trump Agrees to Post on Truth Social First - SEC Filing

Former US President Donald Trump has agreed to post any social media messages on Truth Social first and wait several hours before posting it elsewhere, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday

According the document, Digital World will change its name to Trump Media Technology Group Corporation (TMTG).

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," the filing said.

Thus TMTG has limited time to benefit from Trump's posts and followers may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on social media at any time, the document explained.

"President ....Trump is expected to serve as Chairman of the board of the Combined Entity after consummation of the business Combination," the filing acknowledged.

TMTG expressly acknowledged "controversial nature" of being associated with former President Trump and the possibility of any associated controversies affecting the company adversely, according to the document.

