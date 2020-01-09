WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed during a phone call on Wednesday to keep closely coordinating on the middle East in order to advance their countries' shared security interests, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a readout.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The two leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East and agreed to continue close coordination in support of shared national security interests," the readout said.

Trump's phone call with his UK counterpart came after Iran on Tuesday night launched missile attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq in order to avenge the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The US president in an address to the nation earlier on Wednesday called on the UK, Russia and other countries to abandon the international nuclear deal with Iran and work with Washington to forge a new agreement that makes the world "safer."