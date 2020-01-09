UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Agrees With UK's Johnson On Need To Closely Coordinate In Middle East - White House

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump Agrees With UK's Johnson on Need to Closely Coordinate in Middle East - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed during a phone call on Wednesday to keep closely coordinating on the middle East in order to advance their countries' shared security interests, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a readout.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The two leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East and agreed to continue close coordination in support of shared national security interests," the readout said.

Trump's phone call with his UK counterpart came after Iran on Tuesday night launched missile attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq in order to avenge the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The US president in an address to the nation earlier on Wednesday called on the UK, Russia and other countries to abandon the international nuclear deal with Iran and work with Washington to forge a new agreement that makes the world "safer."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran Russia Washington Nuclear White House Iraq Trump United Kingdom Middle East Agreement Top Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

32 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

32 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

32 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

32 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

37 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.