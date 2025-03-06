Open Menu

Trump Agriculture Department Firings Temporarily Reinstated By Workers’ Board

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Trump Agriculture Department firings temporarily reinstated by workers’ board

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An independent Federal board has ordered the United States Department of Agriculture to temporarily reinstate nearly 6,000 probationary employees fired during President Donald Trump’s controversial efforts to cut the federal workforce.

Cathy Harris, chair of the US Merit Systems Protection Board, issued an order on Wednesday requiring the department to temporarily reinstate 5,600 fired probationary employees for 45 days.

The order applies to probationary workers who have been in their positions for about a year or less and received identical termination letters, stating that they had failed to show that their continued employment "would be in the public interest" based on their performance.

The decision follows allegations from the Office of Special Counsel that the department engaged in prohibited personnel practices during the mass firings, with the board continuing its investigation throughout the reinstatement period.

Harris ordered that the fired workers be "placed in the positions that they held prior to the probationary terminations" for 45 days.

She noted that she found reasonable grounds to believe the agency violated federal laws, and the 45-day period “will minimize the adverse consequences of the apparent prohibited personnel practice.

The Trump administration attempted to fire Harris but on Tuesday a federal judge in Washington, DC ruled the firing unlawful and blocked her removal from the board before her term ends in three years. The administration is appealing the judge’s ruling.

Among the initial firings were several employees working to fight the current bird flu outbreak – which has led to at least one human death and soaring egg prices – but the department later claimed this had been done "accidentally" and was working to rehire the workers.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Trump administration has begun mass firing of thousands of federal workers in what it calls cost cutting, though outlays for employees are only some 6% of federal spending.

Critics charge that the firings are both unlawful – as the money was allocated by Congress, which has that sole power under the Constitution – and reckless, as large numbers of workers have been fired in such critical areas as disaster relief, nuclear safety, and weather forecasts.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

16 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World