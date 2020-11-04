UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:40 AM

Trump Ahead by 16 Points in Swing State of Michigan With 20% Reporting - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump took a big lead in the US battleground state of Michigan with 19 percent counted, early results showed.

Michigan has 16 electoral college votes and is part of the Rust Belt along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The three states turned red in 2016 and led to Trump's victory.

Trump has captured 57% of the vote to Democratic challenger Joe Biden's 41 percent with 19% reporting, official results posted by FOX news showed on Tuesday.

