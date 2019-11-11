UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Aide Evades Committing US To Aiding Ukraine 'Forever,' Hopes For Kiev-Moscow Detente

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Aide Evades Committing US to Aiding Ukraine 'Forever,' Hopes for Kiev-Moscow Detente

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in an interview with CBS news that he would not like to commit the United States to providing aid to Ukraine "forever," expressing hope that Moscow and Kiev would ultimately resolve their disagreements.

When asked whether the US would continue lethal military aid to Ukraine until Russia leaves Crimea and "stops supporting separatists in Ukraine," O'Brien replied that he would not like to build hypotheticals about "what could happen down the road."

"I mean, hopefully, Russia and Ukraine could get along, there could be some sort of peace treaty or agreement between them. I don't want to commit the United States to what we're gonna do forever," he added.

He also stressed that Donald Trump was the first US president to send lethal military aid to Ukraine to "stand up to the Russians."

The freeze of hundreds of millions of Dollars in US military aid to Ukraine in summer has been at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The Democrats believe that the president has held back aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressure its leadership into opening investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic front-runner for the White House, whose son was a board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Trump has categorically denied applying any pressure to the Ukrainian leadership while requesting it to probe possible instances of corruption, which he says is his duty as president.

Western countries have repeatedly made claims about the alleged Russian aggression with regard to the conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow has denied claims of involvement in the crisis and said that the peninsula rejoined Russia as a result of the referendum held in line with international law, saying that the matter was historically closed.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Company Trump Road Kiev United States Democrats Gas Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.