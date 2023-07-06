Open Menu

Trump Aide Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Classified Documents Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Walt Nauta, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified US government documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, CNN reported on Thursday

Nauta is facing six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements and withholding and concealing documents, the report said.

On June 8, the authorities indicted Nauta alongside Trump, who also pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges.

Prosecutors in the case have charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representation.

According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence included information about defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and foreign countries, the US nuclear program, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Trump has said the indictment is the latest act in the political witch hunt against him by Democrats and their Republican allies, but this time with the intention of preventing him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

