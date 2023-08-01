Open Menu

Trump, Aides Prepare For Indictment To Be Filed In Election Interference Probe - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump and his advisers early this week prepared a plan to respond to a potential federal indictment that may soon be filed in connection to special counsel Jack Smith's election interference probe, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump and his advisers early this week prepared a plan to respond to a potential Federal indictment that may soon be filed in connection to special counsel Jack Smith's election interference probe, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, Trump and his advisers spent Monday and Tuesday morning to prepare for an indictment to be filed in Smith's probe into Trump and his allies' alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump campaign, the report said, has set up surrogates, influencers and allies to immediately respond to the possible indictment once it is filed.

The campaign also has pre-written statements and videos ready to be published in response to any new charges that may be filed soon, the report added.

On Monday, Trump said that he expects the new federal indictment to be filed any day now.

Trump's spokesperson and attorney did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.

The potential indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Trump's team spent more than $40 million in legal fees to protect Trump himself, his advisers and others in the first half of 2023. The newspaper also said the former US president is creating a legal defense fund as he is under several criminal investigations.

Related Topics

Election Trump May Criminals Sunday 2020 Race Million

Recent Stories

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

2 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

2 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt determined to eradicate polio from country: D ..

Govt determined to eradicate polio from country: DC Kachhi

12 minutes ago
Oil price hiked with heavy heart as govt desires m ..

Oil price hiked with heavy heart as govt desires minimum burden on poor: Prime M ..

9 minutes ago
 UK's Royal Mail Launches First Drone-Assisted Mail ..

UK's Royal Mail Launches First Drone-Assisted Mail Delivery Service - Drone Comp ..

9 minutes ago
 Warsaw Summons Charge d'Affaires of Belarus Over A ..

Warsaw Summons Charge d'Affaires of Belarus Over Alleged Airspace Violation

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for r ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for reverting recent hike in petrol ..

9 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan OKs Extradition of Russian Kislitsin to ..

Kazakhstan OKs Extradition of Russian Kislitsin to Russia - Russian Consulate Ge ..

9 minutes ago
 Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln Fi ..

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln First Time in 2023 - Oil Ministr ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World