Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump and his advisers early this week prepared a plan to respond to a potential Federal indictment that may soon be filed in connection to special counsel Jack Smith's election interference probe, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, Trump and his advisers spent Monday and Tuesday morning to prepare for an indictment to be filed in Smith's probe into Trump and his allies' alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump campaign, the report said, has set up surrogates, influencers and allies to immediately respond to the possible indictment once it is filed.

The campaign also has pre-written statements and videos ready to be published in response to any new charges that may be filed soon, the report added.

On Monday, Trump said that he expects the new federal indictment to be filed any day now.

Trump's spokesperson and attorney did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.

The potential indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Trump's team spent more than $40 million in legal fees to protect Trump himself, his advisers and others in the first half of 2023. The newspaper also said the former US president is creating a legal defense fund as he is under several criminal investigations.