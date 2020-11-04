UrduPoint.com
Trump Alleges 'surprise Ballot Dumps' In States Where He Was Leading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

Trump alleges 'surprise ballot dumps' in states where he was leading

US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted.

"Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

