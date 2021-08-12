Trump Allies Lose Bid to Dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Defamation Lawsuit - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US District Judge Carl Nichols denied a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed against Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell, court documents revealed.

Nichols said that Dominion lost profits with adequate specificity and their case has grounds to survive the motion to dismiss, according to the decision filed on Wednesday.

The defendants are all accused of causing damage to Dominion by publicizing defamatory allegations that voting machines produced by the company were involved in a scheme to steal the 2020 presidential election away from then-candidate President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, first filed against Powell in January, alleges that Dominion employees were stalked harassed, and received death threats due to the conspiracies, requiring them to spend money on remedying the defamation and protecting the lives of its workers, as well as on harm in the form of lost profits and damage to its name, reputation, and goodwill.