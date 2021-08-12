UrduPoint.com

Trump Allies Lose Bid To Dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Defamation Lawsuit - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

Trump Allies Lose Bid to Dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Defamation Lawsuit - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US District Judge Carl Nichols denied a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed against Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell, court documents revealed.

Nichols said that Dominion lost profits with adequate specificity and their case has grounds to survive the motion to dismiss, according to the decision filed on Wednesday.

The defendants are all accused of causing damage to Dominion by publicizing defamatory allegations that voting machines produced by the company were involved in a scheme to steal the 2020 presidential election away from then-candidate President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, first filed against Powell in January, alleges that Dominion employees were stalked harassed, and received death threats due to the conspiracies, requiring them to spend money on remedying the defamation and protecting the lives of its workers, as well as on harm in the form of lost profits and damage to its name, reputation, and goodwill.

Related Topics

Election Company Trump Sydney Powell Money January 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

4 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

4 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.