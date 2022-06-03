UrduPoint.com

Trump Ally Navarro Charged With Contempt In Jan 6 Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Trump ally Navarro charged with contempt in Jan 6 probe

Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted Friday for contempt of Congress after rejecting subpoenas by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted Friday for contempt of Congress after rejecting subpoenas by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress.

Navarro, 72, was charged with refusing to appear for a deposition and for refusing to supply documents to the House Select Committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters seeking to block congressional certification of Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential election winner.

Navarro was taken into custody and was to appear in court Friday afternoon, according to the Washington Federal district court.

The committee, which is examining whether Trump, top aides and other senior Republicans instigated or directed the attack, believes Navarro could have information pertinent to the probe, the Justice Department said.

The committee said it had information showing that Navarro worked with former Trump political advisor Steve Bannon "to delay Congress's certification of, an ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election." After collecting documents and interviewing hundreds of witnesses in private, the committee plans to hold public hearings on its findings beginning June 9.

In a book Navarro published in November, he described creating a plan after the election, called the "Green Bay sweep" in a reference to American football, to reverse Biden's victory by blocking confirmation in the House.

He wrote that Trump was "on board with the strategy." Navarro, an economist, was subpoenaed in early February but did not supply documents requested or appear for questioning scheduled for March 2.

On Tuesday he sued the committee in Washington federal court alleging its investigation is illegal and it has no power to subpoena him.

But on Thursday a judge found procedural problems with the suit and ordered Navarro to refile it.

In convicted, Navarro faces 30 days to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 on each contempt charge.

He was the second Trump aide after Bannon to be charged with contempt for rejecting committee subpoenas.

However, the Justice Department has not charged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, even though he was found in contempt by the House of Representatives in December for refusing committee subpoenas.

Meadows has claimed that as a former top advisor of the president he has immunity from being compelled to testify to the committee.

But some believe Meadows, whose emails and text messages show he had numerous contacts and discussions with people linked to the January 6 violence, could be cooperating with the Justice Department's own investigation.

Another Trump aide, former social media manager Dan Scavino, was found in contempt by the House in April but has not been charged, either.

Related Topics

Election Football Attack Washington Social Media Immunity White House Fine Trump Green Bay January February March April June November December Congress 2020 From Top Court

Recent Stories

World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Withou ..

World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Without Eastern European Fertilizers ..

1 minute ago
 African Union President Says Putin Willing to Faci ..

African Union President Says Putin Willing to Facilitate Exports of Ukrainian Gr ..

1 minute ago
 Canada Needs to Be Ready to Send Warships, Cargo S ..

Canada Needs to Be Ready to Send Warships, Cargo Ships to Export Ukraine Grain - ..

1 minute ago
 New US National Security Strategy to Underscore Im ..

New US National Security Strategy to Underscore Importance of Both Europe, Asia ..

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Opposition Calls on Authorities to Consid ..

Moldovan Opposition Calls on Authorities to Consider Diplomacy Instead of Arms S ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Dismisses Claims That Russia 'Does Not Allow ..

Putin Dismisses Claims That Russia 'Does Not Allow' Export of Ukrainian Grain as ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.