Trump Ally Steve Bannon Arrested By FBI After Turning Himself Into Authorities - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:35 PM

Trump Ally Steve Bannon Arrested by FBI After Turning Himself Into Authorities - Reports

Trump ally Steve Bannon was arrested by the FBI on Monday on contempt of Congress charges after turning himself over to authorities, an FBI statement circulated on Twitter said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Trump ally Steve Bannon was arrested by the FBI on Monday on contempt of Congress charges after turning himself over to authorities, an FBI statement circulated on Twitter said.

"On Monday, November 15, Stephen K.

Bannon self-surrendered to the FBI Washington Field Office and was arrested and processed on two counts of contempt of Congress," The FBI Washington Field Office reportedly said, according to NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Bannon refused to testify to the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack after being subpoenaed, leading to the filing of contempt charges against him. He could face up to two years in prison if found guilty on both counts.

