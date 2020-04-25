Trump and his presidential rival Biden wish Muslims blessed Ramazan

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden, have issued Ramazan messages, wishing Muslims a blessed month as life in the United States remains paralyzed amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden, have issued Ramazan messages, wishing Muslims a blessed month as life in the United States remains paralyzed amid coronavirus pandemic.

"I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramazan," President Trump, said in his message issued by the White House.

"For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Quran, and charitable deeds," he said.

"These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes�peace, kindness, and love and respect for others.

"Over the past months, we have seen how important the power of prayer can be during challenging times," the president added.

"Today, as the holy month of Ramazan commences, I pray that those who are observing this sacred time find comfort and reassurance in their faith." Since his assumption of office, Trump has taken some steps that rights groups described as anti-Muslim, and he repeatedly warned against the dangers of "radical Islamic terrorism".

On the other hand, Biden, as a part of former President Barack Obama's administration, was complicit in a government that continued some Bush-era targeting of Muslim communities in the US.

In his message, Biden, who will face Trump in the November presidential election, said,"Americans of all backgrounds have come to respect the discipline and values of Ramazan. We have stood in awe of athletes like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ibtihaj Muhammad as they abstained from food and drink during the heat of competition.

"We have seen Muslims give generously to strengthen our communities and lift up the most marginalized among us. Above all, we have felt the sense of unity, joy, and deep reflection that this month creates for our Muslim friends and neighbors." Biden said that Ramazan will feel different this year, considering that the coronavirus pandemic will prevent gatherings from happening the community.

"The global pandemic and public health necessities will mean friends and family cannot come together for nightly iftar dinners, gather for communal prayers in mosques and organize charitable activities in the community. But we also know that it is ultimately spiritual proximity � and not merely physical proximity � that makes Ramazan meaningful to those who observe." Biden also highlighted the success of American Muslims within the country, saying that they are "leading on the frontlines every day as doctors, nurses, first responders, scientists, small business owners, retail workers and more.

"Their service to our nation has always been essential, in every sense of the word." Biden also noted that many Muslims have suffered from "vicious attacks and discrimination, bigotry and ignorance" and added that he believed political leaders should bear responsibility for preventing such occurrences.

"I strongly believe that it is one of the chief moral responsibilities of our leaders to root out and allay those sentiments rather than fan the flames of hate".

"I stand steadfastly with Muslim-Americans against insidious and UN-American actions like the Muslim Ban. In a country made strong by diversity and replenished by wave after wave of immigrants, nothing could be more antithetical to our values than government-sponsored discrimination."