Trump And Kim: From Insults To Summits

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:31 PM

Trump and Kim: from insults to summits

From insults to a failed second summit in Hanoi in February, via the "fantastic meeting" in June 2018 in Singapore, here is a look back at the rollercoaster relations of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :From insults to a failed second summit in Hanoi in February, via the "fantastic meeting" in June 2018 in Singapore, here is a look back at the rollercoaster relations of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

- Nuclear threats - On January 2, 2017, weeks before taking office, Trump vows North Korea will never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching US territory. In May he says he is ready to meet the North Korean leader.

But six months into Trump's presidency Kim conducts two intercontinental ballistic missile tests and declares the entire US to be within North Korea's range.

Trump threatens "fire and fury" if Pyongyang continues to threaten America, kicking off months of sabre-rattling.

Undeterred, Pyongyang on September 3 carries out its sixth "perfect" nuclear test.

- Trading insults - In September 2017 in his maiden speech to the UN General Assembly Trump dubs Kim a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission". In response, Kim brands Trump "mentally deranged".

Pyongyang conducts a new intercontinental ballistic missile test in November, with Trump later calling Kim a "sick puppy".

Three days into 2018, Trump retorts that his "nuclear button" is "much bigger and more powerful" than Kim's.

- US student 'tortured' - In September 2017 Trump accuses Pyongyang of having tortured American student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for 18 months and died after being repatriated.

North Korea denied claims that he had been tortured, saying he had contracted botulism.

In November Washington puts Pyongyang back on its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

- Surprise visits by Pompeo - In March 2018 Trump accepts, to general surprise, an invitation to meet Kim.

The invitation is transmitted by South Korea after an inter-Korean detente which starts at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in January.

On two occasions, in April as CIA chief then in May as secretary of state, Mike Pompeo travels to Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for a summit.

