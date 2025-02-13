Trump And Putin Set To Meet In Saudi Arabia On Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday he expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks, in an extraordinary thaw in relations after a surprise phone call between the two leaders.
In their first confirmed contact since Trump's return to the White House, the US president said he had held a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation with the Russian counterpart who ordered the bloody 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
But the move sparked concerns that Ukraine will be left out of talks on its own fate, after Trump said Kyiv's wish to join NATO was not "practical" -- a key demand of Moscow.
Trump, who has been pushing for a quick end to the nearly three-year war, denied that Ukraine was being excluded from the direct negotiations between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.
"We expect that he'll come here, and I'll go there -- and we're going to meet probably in Saudi Arabia the first time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about his plans to meet Putin.
Trump said he expected it to happen "in the not too distant future" and added that Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- who played a key role in a Russia-US prisoner exchange this week -- would also be involved.
The Kremlin said the call lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours. The two leaders had agreed that the "time has come to work together" and that Putin has invited Trump to Moscow, it said.
Before taking office on January 20, Trump had promised to end the Ukraine war "within 24 hours".
