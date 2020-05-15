UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces $1.4Bln In COVID-19 Relief Funding For New Jersey Transit System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:53 PM

Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding for New Jersey Transit System

The New Jersey Transit Corporation will receive a record federal grant of $1.4 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to keep the system operational during the pandemic, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The New Jersey Transit Corporation will receive a record Federal grant of $1.4 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to keep the system operational during the pandemic, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"I am proud to announce that NJ Transit will receive $1.

4 billion in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area!" Trump said in a Twitter message. "The largest single federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever."

On Thursday, Trump announced an allocation of $500 million of the CARES Act to the New York transportation system.

The US state of New Jersey has confirmed a total of 142,704 COVID-19 cases and 9,946 deaths, according to the state's health department.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump New York From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

6 seconds ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Rises by Nearly 1 ..

7 seconds ago

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Ext ..

9 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German I ..

10 seconds ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, G-B, ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.