Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding for New Jersey Transit System

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The New Jersey Transit Corporation will receive a record Federal grant of $1.4 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to keep the system operational during the pandemic, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"I am proud to announce that NJ Transit will receive $1.

4 billion in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area!" Trump said in a Twitter message. "The largest single federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever."

On Thursday, Trump announced an allocation of $500 million of the CARES Act to the New York transportation system.

The US state of New Jersey has confirmed a total of 142,704 COVID-19 cases and 9,946 deaths, according to the state's health department.