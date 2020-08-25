Trump Announces $1Bln Investment to Support US Farmers, Families - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed plans to invest an additional $1 billion to support American farmers and families struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, the President announced that his administration will provide an additional $1 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program," the statement said.

US government delivered some 70 million boxes have been delivered to more than 10,000 food banks and non-profit organizations through this program, which allowed to save or create thousands of jobs, the statement also said.

The Trump administration also is purchasing up to $3 billion of fresh American produce, dairy, and meat products for families in need, the statement added.