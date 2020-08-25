UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces $1Bln Investment To Support US Farmers, Families - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump Announces $1Bln Investment to Support US Farmers, Families - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed plans to invest an additional $1 billion to support American farmers and families struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, the President announced that his administration will provide an additional $1 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program," the statement said.

US government delivered some 70 million boxes have been delivered to more than 10,000 food banks and non-profit organizations through this program, which allowed to save or create thousands of jobs, the statement also said.

The Trump administration also is purchasing up to $3 billion of fresh American produce, dairy, and meat products for families in need, the statement added.

Related Topics

White House Trump Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

2 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

2 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

2 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.