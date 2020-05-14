UrduPoint.com
Trump Announces $500Mln In COVID-19 Funds For New York City Transit System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The US government has approved a half a billion Dollar for the New York transportation system to keep it operating through the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce the first $500 million of $3.

9 billion in CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] Act transit funding headed to the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority," Trump said in a Twitter message. "Important funding to keep transit systems clean and operating to get people back to work! Spend it wisely!"

Earlier this month, New York City shut down its subway system for the first time in history to disinfect cars. As a result of the pandemic, subway ridership is down over 90 percent, the transit authority said.

New York City COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 15,000, according to health department data posted on Thursday.

