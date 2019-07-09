UrduPoint.com
Trump Announces Another Independence Day 'Salute To America' Next Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Trump Announces Another Independence Day 'Salute to America' Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Washington's National Mall, which extends from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol building, will be repeated next year and possibly for years to come, US President Donald Trump told guests at the White House.

"In spite of the heavy rain, and it was really heavy, we had a remarkable Salute to America on the National Mall," Trump said on Monday. "It was a wonderful day for all Americans and based on its tremendous success we're just making the decision, and I think we can say we've made the decision, to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future.

"

Trump defied critics who feared he would politicize the July 4 event with a campaign style speech. Instead, the US president delivered a non-partisan address that extolled service members in all branches of the country's military.

The event, which preceded an annual fireworks display, also drew protesters, who objected to Trump's decision to speak and the overall military theme.

