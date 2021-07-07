UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Anti-censorship Lawsuit Against Facebook, Twitter

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Former US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Former US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.

"I'm filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey -- three real nice guys," Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The nation's top tech firms have become the "enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship," added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter in the wake of the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump says he is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute and thousands of American citizens who have been "de-platformed" from social media sites.

"Through this lawsuit we are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights of every American -- Democrat, Republican, independent, whoever it may be," Trump said. "This lawsuit is just the beginning." Trump said he is filing the suit in US District Court in southern Florida, where he is seeking an immediate halt to censorship, blacklisting and what he called the "cancelling" of people who share his political views.

Trump stressed that he is not looking for any sort of a settlement. "We're in a fight that we're going to win," he said.

Facebook banned Trump indefinitely on January 7 over his incendiary comments that preceded the Capitol insurrection by his supporters one day earlier.

Related Topics

Google Democracy Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Mark Zuckerberg Nice Lead Florida January May From Share Top Court

Recent Stories

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

5 minutes ago

Two Russian Olympic rowers test positive for meldo ..

5 minutes ago

Das fires career-best 95 to drive Bangladesh comeb ..

5 minutes ago

Usman Dar seeks international organizations cooper ..

5 minutes ago

Zuma's arrest still possible, say South African po ..

5 minutes ago

Burhan Wani , symbol of freedom beyond Kashmir's b ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.