UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace Deal'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:17 PM

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

US President Donald Trump announced Friday a "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in just the last few weeks

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):US President Donald Trump announced Friday a "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in just the last few weeks.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal - the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump tweeted.

A joint US-Israel-Bahrain statement said there would be "full diplomatic relations." Bahrain has agreed to formalize the deal with Israel at a ceremony on September 15 at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign off on its own thaw with Israel announced in mid-August.

According to the statement, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump talked earlier Friday before announcing the breakthrough.

At the White House Trump celebrated, calling it "a truly historic day" and "so interesting" that he was able to make the announcement on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks by Islamist radicals against the United States.

"When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos," said Trump, who faces a difficult re-election in just over seven weeks.

The UAE's earlier announcement of a normalization of relations with Israel broke with years of Arab League policy on the Middle East conflict and has seen pushback from the Palestinians and Iran.

Trump, who has made crushing sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Israel's arch foe Iran a priority of his administration, predicted however that there would be a "very positive" development in the standoff with Tehran.

"I can see a lot of good things happening with respect to the Palestinians," he added, without giving details.

Until now, Israel has been able to strike only two similar peace accords with Arab countries -- Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Egypt White House UAE Trump Tehran Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates Middle East September From Arab

Recent Stories

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

3 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

3 minutes ago

Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joi ..

3 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

1 hour ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.