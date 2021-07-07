Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Google, Facebook, Twitter, CEOs

Former US President Donald Trump has announced a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter and their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey

"Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I'm filing a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs Mark Zukerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey," he said at a news conference.

He added that he demands an end to "silencing" and "blacklisting" which is "unconstitutional and un-American."

The former president is completely banned from Twitter and is banned from Facebook for the next two years following the January 6 Capitol riots.