UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Dates Of His Upcoming 'History Tour'

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Trump Announces Dates of His Upcoming 'History Tour'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has announced the dates of his national tour dedicated to the history of his administration that he will be conducting together with former television host Bill O'Reilly.

"My tour with Bill O'Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I'm looking forward to it.

Maybe tickets would make a great Father's Day gift? In any event, I'll see you then, and much sooner!" Trump said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

According to the release, Trump will be in Sunrise, Florida on December 11 and will head to Orlando the following day. On December 18, he will hold an event in Houston, Texas and will then go to Dallas on December 19.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that his "History Tour" with Bill O'Reilly was going to be held in South Florida and Texas in December and was going to consist of a series of conversations focused on the work of Trump's administration.

Related Topics

Trump Orlando Dallas Houston Florida December Post Event TV

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

8 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

8 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

8 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

8 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

9 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.