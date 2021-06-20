Trump Announces Dates of His Upcoming 'History Tour'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has announced the dates of his national tour dedicated to the history of his administration that he will be conducting together with former television host Bill O'Reilly.

"My tour with Bill O'Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I'm looking forward to it.

Maybe tickets would make a great Father's Day gift? In any event, I'll see you then, and much sooner!" Trump said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

According to the release, Trump will be in Sunrise, Florida on December 11 and will head to Orlando the following day. On December 18, he will hold an event in Houston, Texas and will then go to Dallas on December 19.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that his "History Tour" with Bill O'Reilly was going to be held in South Florida and Texas in December and was going to consist of a series of conversations focused on the work of Trump's administration.