Trump Announces Delay in Immigrant Deportations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a two-week delay in mass raids to round up and deport illegal immigrants as he seeks compromise with the Democrats.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," he tweeted.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were expected to raid families of suspected illegal immigrants in ten US cities on Sunday. Trump tweeted previously that people that ICE apprehended had already been ordered to be deported for running from the courts.