UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Delay In Immigrant Deportations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Announces Delay in Immigrant Deportations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a two-week delay in mass raids to round up and deport illegal immigrants as he seeks compromise with the Democrats.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," he tweeted.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were expected to raid families of suspected illegal immigrants in ten US cities on Sunday. Trump tweeted previously that people that ICE apprehended had already been ordered to be deported for running from the courts.

Related Topics

Trump Democrats Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

59 minutes ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

1 hour ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

2 hours ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

1 hour ago

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered in Karach ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.