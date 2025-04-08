Open Menu

Trump Announces Direct Nuclear Talks With Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Trump announces direct nuclear talks with Iran

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) President Donald Trump said the United States was starting direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in "great danger" if the talks failed.

Tehran confirmed discussions were set for Saturday in Oman, but stressed they were "indirect" talks.

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will attend the talks, as will the top US envoy to the middle East, Steve Witkoff.

"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test," Araghchi wrote on X. "The ball is in America's court."

Netanyahu meanwhile said the United States and Israel were working on another deal to free hostages from war-torn Gaza, where a ceasefire between Israel and Iran's ally Hamas has collapsed.

"We're dealing with the Iranians, we have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly," Trump told reporters after a meeting that was meant to focus on Israel's bid to avoid US tariffs.

Trump did not say where the talks would take place, but insisted they would not involve surrogates and would be at "almost the highest level."

Trump's stunning announcement came after Iran dismissed direct negotiations on a new deal to curb the country's nuclear program, calling the idea pointless.

The US president pulled out of the last deal in 2018, during his first presidency, and there has been widespread speculation that Israel, possibly with US help, might attack Iranian facilities if no new agreement is reached.

Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, however.

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

26 minutes ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

56 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

56 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

3 hours ago
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

3 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

11 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

11 hours ago

More Stories From World