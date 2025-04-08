Trump Announces Direct Nuclear Talks With Iran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) President Donald Trump said the United States was starting direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in "great danger" if the talks failed.
Tehran confirmed discussions were set for Saturday in Oman, but stressed they were "indirect" talks.
According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will attend the talks, as will the top US envoy to the middle East, Steve Witkoff.
"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test," Araghchi wrote on X. "The ball is in America's court."
Netanyahu meanwhile said the United States and Israel were working on another deal to free hostages from war-torn Gaza, where a ceasefire between Israel and Iran's ally Hamas has collapsed.
"We're dealing with the Iranians, we have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly," Trump told reporters after a meeting that was meant to focus on Israel's bid to avoid US tariffs.
Trump did not say where the talks would take place, but insisted they would not involve surrogates and would be at "almost the highest level."
Trump's stunning announcement came after Iran dismissed direct negotiations on a new deal to curb the country's nuclear program, calling the idea pointless.
The US president pulled out of the last deal in 2018, during his first presidency, and there has been widespread speculation that Israel, possibly with US help, might attack Iranian facilities if no new agreement is reached.
Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, however.
