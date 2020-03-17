UrduPoint.com
Trump Announces 'Dramatic Expansion' Of Telehealth Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that telehealth services in the United States will be expanded dramatically amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that telehealth services in the United States will be expanded dramatically amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Today, we are also announcing a dramatic expansion of our Medicare telehealth services," Trump said. "Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost, including with commonly used services like FaceTime and Skype."

