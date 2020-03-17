Trump Announces 'Dramatic Expansion' of Telehealth Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that telehealth services in the United States will be expanded dramatically amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Tuesday that telehealth services in the United States will be expanded dramatically amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Today, we are also announcing a dramatic expansion of our Medicare telehealth services," Trump said. "Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost, including with commonly used services like FaceTime and Skype."