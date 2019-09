US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the initial stage of a new trade deal with Japan had been agreed, describing it as a "phenomenal" agreement

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the initial stage of a new trade deal with Japan had been agreed, describing it as a "phenomenal" agreement

Sitting next to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said they "formally announce the first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement," adding "in the fairly near future we are going to have a lot more."