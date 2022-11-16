Trump Announces His Candidacy for US President in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump said that he will make the United States great again as he announced his candidacy in the next presidential elections set for 2024.

"Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, America's comeback starts right now," Trump said on Tuesday. "In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."