UrduPoint.com

Trump Announces His Candidacy For US President In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Trump Announces His Candidacy for US President in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump said that he will make the United States great again as he announced his candidacy in the next presidential elections set for 2024.

"Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, America's comeback starts right now," Trump said on Tuesday. "In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Related Topics

Trump United States

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

7 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

7 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

7 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

7 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

7 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.