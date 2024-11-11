Trump Announces Immigration Official Tom Homan As 'border Czar'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump said late Sunday he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration.
"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar")," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social.
"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.
"
Trump said Homan will be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin".
The 78-year-old Republican has pledged to launch -- on day one of his presidency -- the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history.
He repeatedly railed against irregular immigrants during his campaign, employing violent rhetoric about those who "poison the blood" of the United States.
