Trump Announces 'Important' Conference By Lawyers On 'Path To Victory' Later On Thursday

Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Trump Announces 'Important' Conference by Lawyers on 'Path to Victory' Later on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be an "important" news conference later in the day to detail "a very clear and viable path to victory."

Several media outlets declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election, but Trump contested the results.

"Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M," Trump said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

